Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Up 30.6% in May

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the April 29th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:HFRO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,133. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFRO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $10,156,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 443,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

