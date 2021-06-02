HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,676,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

