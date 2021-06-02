Hikari Tsushin Inc. Has $50.99 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.9% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,378.64. 24,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,203. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,253.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.