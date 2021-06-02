Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) traded up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00. 4,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 2,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.85.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKMPY)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.