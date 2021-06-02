Hooker Furniture (HOFT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 4th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $155.26 million for the quarter.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $445.96 million, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86. Hooker Furniture has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

