Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) SVP Mark A. Coffey Sells 25,000 Shares

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $5,651,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

