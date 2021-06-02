Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Update

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 50,600,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 29th total of 40,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,879 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after buying an additional 28,527,727 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after buying an additional 4,736,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,577,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

