Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Short Interest Update

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
HOTF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.
About Hot Mama’s Foods
