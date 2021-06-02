Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Short Interest Update

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

HOTF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.

About Hot Mama’s Foods

Hot Mama's Foods, Inc develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes fresh, refrigerated, or perishable prepared foods in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and others. It also provides private label food manufacturing, as well as co-packing services; offers testing and documentation of custom or proprietary formulas; and processes necessary for the introduction of new or customized products.

