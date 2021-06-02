Hotaling Investment Management LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $502.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $244.32 and a one year high of $518.66. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,250 shares of company stock worth $13,884,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

