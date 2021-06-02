Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Netflix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Netflix by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $499.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $404.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

