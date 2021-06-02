Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.58

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 7530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $70,866.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,656.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $28,538.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,535.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,923 shares of company stock worth $755,240. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 85,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth about $5,099,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

