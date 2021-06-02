H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.360-3.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

NYSE HRB traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 35,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,944. H&R Block has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The business’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a neutral rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.