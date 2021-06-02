H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) vs. Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) Financial Comparison

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) and Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get H&R Block alerts:

This table compares H&R Block and Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $2.64 billion 1.69 -$7.53 million $0.84 29.30 Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nebula Caravel Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H&R Block.

Profitability

This table compares H&R Block and Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 3.28% -178.12% 6.84% Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of H&R Block shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for H&R Block and Nebula Caravel Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 0 3 2 0 2.40 Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

H&R Block presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.58%. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.68%. Given Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nebula Caravel Acquisition is more favorable than H&R Block.

Summary

H&R Block beats Nebula Caravel Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.