HumanCo Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 7th (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

HumanCo Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 7th. HumanCo Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of HumanCo Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

HMCOU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. HumanCo Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMCOU. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

