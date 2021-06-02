I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Down 5.4%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.68 and last traded at $75.71. Approximately 7,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 458,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

