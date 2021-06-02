Ignition (IC) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 30% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $132,059.07 and $10.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0929 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,593.09 or 0.99954402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00088834 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001102 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002767 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,435,122 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,949 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.