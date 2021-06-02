Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Immunovant stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $920.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.93.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

