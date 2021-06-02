Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$49.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$49.00 target price from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.08.

Shares of IMO stock traded down C$0.66 on Wednesday, hitting C$40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,407. The firm has a market cap of C$29.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.55.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 3.7983398 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

