Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$49.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$49.00 target price from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.08.
Shares of IMO stock traded down C$0.66 on Wednesday, hitting C$40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,407. The firm has a market cap of C$29.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.55.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
