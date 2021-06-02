Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Impinj alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Impinj stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42. Impinj has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 3,153.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 32.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 66.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.