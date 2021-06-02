IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Escalade by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Escalade by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Escalade by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Escalade alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $345.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.35. Escalade, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $59.19 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Research analysts forecast that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.