IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,256 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $49.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $121,976.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $136,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,982.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,815 shares of company stock worth $11,763,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

