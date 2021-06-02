INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €43.00 by Commerzbank

INDUS (ETR:INH) received a €43.00 ($50.59) price target from Commerzbank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on shares of INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

INH opened at €35.90 ($42.24) on Monday. INDUS has a twelve month low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a twelve month high of €37.70 ($44.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.55 million and a PE ratio of -36.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.05.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

