Insider Selling: BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells 540 Shares of Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,170,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total transaction of $534,450.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total transaction of $532,380.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00.

BeiGene stock traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $356.71. The stock had a trading volume of 120,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,821. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $155.16 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.60.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. Research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $1,897,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.56.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

