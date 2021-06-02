Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director Sells 96,080 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
DKS stock opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $101.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.23.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $14,814,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
