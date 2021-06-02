Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director Sells 96,080 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DKS stock opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $101.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.23.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $14,814,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

