Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO Sells 73,625 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,822. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $83,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $39,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

