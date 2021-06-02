Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 75,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,089.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronald J. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $166,375.00.

MATX stock opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Matson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

