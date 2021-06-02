Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,851.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $31.53. 3,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.72.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after purchasing an additional 47,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 80,425 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 33,847 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWPX shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

