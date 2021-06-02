Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 81,287 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Leonard M. Tannenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCSL. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

