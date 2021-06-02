Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total transaction of $1,533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at $71,451,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TDOC traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,529. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.21. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.03.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 673,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

