Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells 42,788 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $508,321.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,891,114.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Patricia R. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $222,265.48.

VRA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. 167,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,699. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $406.07 million, a P/E ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 700,274 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 152.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 26,381 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,913 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRA. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

