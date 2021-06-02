Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,227 shares of company stock worth $5,030,537. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.07.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

