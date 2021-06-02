Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Interface has decreased its dividend by 62.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get Interface alerts:

NASDAQ TILE opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. Interface has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $16.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.