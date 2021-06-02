Interfor (TSE:IFP) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.78% from the company’s current price.

IFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interfor from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Interfor from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

IFP opened at C$31.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$9.05 and a 12-month high of C$38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

