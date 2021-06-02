Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,897 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $438.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.19 and a 1 year high of $445.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

