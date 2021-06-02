Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 62.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.56. The company had a trading volume of 425,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,993,246. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $231.47 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

