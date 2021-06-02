Investec Downgrades The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) to Hold

The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Renaissance Capital cut shares of The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

Shares of The Bidvest Group stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The Bidvest Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.33.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.