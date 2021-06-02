Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Antofagasta (ANFGF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS: ANFGF):

5/26/2021 – Antofagasta had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/26/2021 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/24/2021 – Antofagasta had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/17/2021 – Antofagasta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/12/2021 – Antofagasta had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/12/2021 – Antofagasta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

4/7/2021 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Antofagasta plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.56.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

