Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Antofagasta (ANFGF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS: ANFGF):
- 5/26/2021 – Antofagasta had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 5/26/2021 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/24/2021 – Antofagasta had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 5/17/2021 – Antofagasta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/12/2021 – Antofagasta had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/12/2021 – Antofagasta had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.
- 4/7/2021 – Antofagasta had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Antofagasta plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.56.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
