iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 280,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,026,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after buying an additional 325,569 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,294. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76.

