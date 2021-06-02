iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $170.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $170.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

