iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

