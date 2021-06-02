iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

