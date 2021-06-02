ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $477.17

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 477.17 ($6.23) and traded as low as GBX 382 ($4.99). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 393.40 ($5.14), with a volume of 2,503,745 shares changing hands.

ITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get ITM Power alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 430.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -58.69.

In other ITM Power news, insider Andy Allen bought 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

About ITM Power (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.