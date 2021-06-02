Ixcoin (IXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $947.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ixcoin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $947.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,193,894 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

