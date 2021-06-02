IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.44

Shares of IXICO plc (LON:IXI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.44 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.19). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.16), with a volume of 145,683 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of IXICO in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.44. The company has a market capitalization of £42.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96.

In other IXICO news, insider Mark Warne purchased 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £8,977.50 ($11,729.16).

IXICO Company Profile (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

