Jade Currency One Day Volume Reaches $14,455.00 (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Jade Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Jade Currency has traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar. Jade Currency has a market cap of $750,414.52 and $14,455.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jade Currency alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00280702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00186716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.49 or 0.01229712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,863.05 or 1.00024642 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00032608 BTC.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com

Jade Currency Coin Trading

