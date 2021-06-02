Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

