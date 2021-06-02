Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $424,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Aflac by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,535,000 after buying an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Aflac by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,942 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

