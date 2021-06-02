Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Shares of APO opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,004,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,463,664. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

