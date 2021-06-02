Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,781 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

HACK stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.54.

