Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes $356,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.53. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

